Glee star Naya Rivera missing after boat trip with four-year-old son

By Naomi Bartram

Glee star Naya Rivera is best known for playing Santana Lopez.

Glee star Naya Rivera has been reported missing after going on a boat trip with her four-year-old son.

The little boy was found alone in a boat on a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff's office says.

33-year-old Naya rented the boat on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles.

Naya Rivera has been reported missing. Picture: PA Images

According to reports, about three hours later another boater in the area found the child in the boat by himself.

The mother and son are said to have been swimming in the lake, with only the boy getting back onboard.

A search operation is under way with a dive team, helicopters, drones and police investigation team dispatched to the area.

Spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Captain Eric Buschow, told local reporters: "They were seen going out on the lake together in the early afternoon, and approximately three hours after they left the dock another boater out on the lake discovered the boat drifting with the [son] on board asleep.

"So they contacted the rangers and began an investigation and we've been actively searching for the mother since that time. We have both aerial search going on and our dive team as well.

Naya Rivera appeared as Santana on Glee. Picture: Fox

"Indications are that we believe she did go in the lake. At this point it's still a search and that's what we know up to this point.

"We know that the girl had a life vest on, there was another adult life vest found on the boat. It's somewhat challenging interviewing a three-year-old."

Naya is best known for her role as Santana Lopez on Glee from 2009 until 2015.

As part of the cast, she received several nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Grammys and Teen Choice Awards.

She then went on to appear in Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water.

Naya married fellow actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014 and the pair had their son together. The couple divorced in 2018 and have joint custody.