Martin Lewis issues new warning to homebuyers as stamp duty is cut

9 July 2020, 11:45 | Updated: 9 July 2020, 11:47

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to homebuyers
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to homebuyers. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Martin Lewis has said it won't necessarily be any easier to buy a house.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has put out a warning after stamp duty was temporarily cut this week.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that no stamp duty would be paid on houses worth up to £500,000 in England and Northern Ireland.

But appearing on This Morning, cash-saving guru Martin said that this doesn’t necessarily mean it will be easier for families to move house.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield said: “Yes it will kick start house buying, but getting a deposit won’t be any easier.

Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning
Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

“You need much more deposit than you ever have before, you need 10 or even 15 per cent to even speak to a mortgage broker.”

Read More: Martin Lewis issues interest rate warning on mortgage payment holidays

Martin went on to say that those with little equity in their homes could struggle even more, as he continued: “If you haven’t got much equity in a house, so you own less than 10% of the house you’re in, you can struggle to get a new mortgage.”

In a message on Twitter, the financial expert also added that things are getting tougher, as he told his followers: "The stamp duty cut will help many, but not first time buyers with sub 10% deposits who simply will struggle to get mortgages."

However, for those that are lucky enough to have a deposit, the savings expert added that rates are very cheap and so are mortgages, so now could be the time to move home.

This comes after Rishi Sunak revealed plans to boost the struggling housing market.

The temporary six-month increase in the stamp duty threshold means that the threshold has leaped from £125,000 to £500,000.

Typically, no stamp duty is paid on the first £125,000 of homes, while 2% is paid of the value between £125,001 and £250,000, 5% between £250,001 and £925,000, 10% on £925,001-£1.5m, and 12% on any value above £1.5m.

But the change could encourage more homeowners to move with huge potential savings.

Martin explained: “The biggest gain is for people buying bigger properties.

“If you’ve bought a home for £600,000, the stamp would have been paying around £20,000, now you’ll be paying just £5000 - which is a £15,000 benefit.”

Read More: What is a stamp duty holiday and how would it work?

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

David Schwimmer said he thought his character, Ross, should date women of all races

Friends actor David Schwimmer labels show's lack of diversity 'wrong'
The star suffered a miscarriage eight years ago

Gemma Collins opens up about traumatic miscarriage where her baby 'died in front of her'
The newest series of Celebs Go Dating is already in the works

Celebs Go Dating 2020 line-up: From Shaughna Phillips to Chloe Ferry

TV & Movies

Dom and Shelby from Love Island Australia

What happened to Dom and Shelby after Love Island Australia?

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Tory Burch

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white shirtdress from Tory Burch

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

John Lewis are reportedly discussing which stores to keep open following the lockdown across the UK

How many John Lewis stores are closing and which ones will they be?

Lifestyle

Boots will be closing a number of stores across the UK

Boots to cut 4,000 jobs and close 48 stores due to coronavirus pandemic

News

TV licenses will now be paid by over 75s

When do the TV license rules change for over 75s and who is exempt from paying?

Lifestyle

A new Theme Park is opening in the UK this week

New £37 million Theme Park set to open in the UK this week

Lifestyle

Shaun Malone from Shaun Malone from Gogglebox is now a father

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone becomes a dad for the first time