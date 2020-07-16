Orlando Bloom begs fans for help finding his missing dog in heartbreaking post

Orlando's dog, Mighty is missing. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has put out a post offering a reward to anyone who has information about his dog.

Orlando Bloom has posted a desperate plea for help in searching for his missing dog, Mighty.

The Hollywood actor, 43, is expecting his first child with fiancé Katy Perry, 35, any day now and what should be a great time in their lives has turned into a stressful one after the Maltipoo went missing.

Orlando has even offered an award for anyone who can bring the dog back to their home in Montecito, California, and has stated his "heart is broken".

However, he has stated that he doesn't want any time-wasters giving false information in hope of a reward, saying "please only send REAL INFO", as anything other than that will just "add insult to injury".

In the post on Instagram, the star posted a series of pictures of the Maltese Terrier/Poodle cross along with the caption: "🚨MIGHTY IS MISSING 🚨in Montecito California he is chipped and his collar has a number to call."

He continued: "If you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury 🖤"

The heartbreaking post has attracted hundreds of likes, with many of the celebrity couple's famous friends rushing to offer their support in finding Mighty.

Helena Christensen commented: "Oh I’m so so sorry, I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through. Mighty must and will be found!! 🙏🙏🙏❤️"

And Samantha Ronson added: "Sending good thoughts to the universe for you 💔❤️💔"