Phillip and Holly brutally insulted by 'patronising' Lady C in tense This Morning interview

The controversial author and socialite was interviewed on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Lady Colin Campbell shocked Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with her comments.

On today's episode of This Morning, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to Lady C about her new book.

The controversial TV personality has revealed her new publication will be about Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry.

Lady Colin-Campbell, 70, was called "patronising" by Phillip when the interview came to and end, but it's no surprise considering the way she spoke to the show's presenters.

Phil asked if it was difficult that the book – called Meghan and Harry: The Real Story – was “unverified” by the royals.

At one point, Lady C suggested she doesn’t leak stories to the press, and Phillip labelled her a “gossip”, which wasn't met well.

Phillip wasn't having any of her sass. Picture: ITV

When Holly and Phil suggested she pay attention to the former royals’ mental health, Lady C replied: “No, we cannot be mentally healthy if you don’t have integrity or stand up for the truth.”

The pair were visibly confused and asked for clarification on her point, to which she replied implying the presenters had no integrity.

Holly was visibly insulted. Picture: ITV

When signing off the interview, Phillip ended with: “It’s been fascinating, if a little patronising.

"Thank you for joining us today.”

The author claims in the book Meghan orchestrated their move to the United States to launch her political career – with the idea to run for President.