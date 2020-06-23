Phillip and Holly brutally insulted by 'patronising' Lady C in tense This Morning interview

23 June 2020, 11:34 | Updated: 23 June 2020, 11:43

The controversial author and socialite was interviewed on This Morning
The controversial author and socialite was interviewed on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Lady Colin Campbell shocked Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with her comments.

On today's episode of This Morning, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to Lady C about her new book.

The controversial TV personality has revealed her new publication will be about Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry.

Lady Colin-Campbell, 70, was called "patronising" by Phillip when the interview came to and end, but it's no surprise considering the way she spoke to the show's presenters.

Phil asked if it was difficult that the book – called Meghan and Harry: The Real Story – was “unverified” by the royals.

At one point, Lady C suggested she doesn’t leak stories to the press, and Phillip labelled her a “gossip”, which wasn't met well.

Phillip wasn't having any of her sass
Phillip wasn't having any of her sass. Picture: ITV

When Holly and Phil suggested she pay attention to the former royals’ mental health, Lady C replied: “No, we cannot be mentally healthy if you don’t have integrity or stand up for the truth.”

The pair were visibly confused and asked for clarification on her point, to which she replied implying the presenters had no integrity.

Holly was visibly insulted
Holly was visibly insulted. Picture: ITV

When signing off the interview, Phillip ended with: “It’s been fascinating, if a little patronising.

"Thank you for joining us today.”

The author claims in the book Meghan orchestrated their move to the United States to launch her political career – with the idea to run for President.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

EastEnders has gone off air

Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

TV & Movies

Barbara Knox has played Rita in Coronation Street for decades

How old is Rita from Coronation Street? And how long has Barbara Knox been on the soap?

TV & Movies

Tom Malone from Gogglebox is a professional dancer

Is Tom Malone from Gogglebox a professional dancer? And which stars has he worked with?

TV & Movies

Gogglebox's Tom Malone has shared photos of his girlfriend

Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jnr goes public with model girlfriend Bryony Briscoe
Phillip Schofield furious at American mum who makes 'British scrambled eggs' using sugar, whipped cream and a microwave

Phillip Schofield furious at American mum who makes 'British scrambled eggs' with sugar and whipped cream

Trending on Heart

When is it safe to take your dog out in the sun?

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

How to stay safe when using touchscreen self-checkouts in the supermarket

How to stay safe when using touchscreen self-checkouts in the supermarket

News

Chicken Run 2 is coming to Netflix

A Chicken Run sequel is coming to Netflix 20 years after the original

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's dress is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities