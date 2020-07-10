The Weakest Link to be rebooted with Glee's Jane Lynch as the host

10 July 2020, 13:18 | Updated: 10 July 2020, 13:21

Jane Lynch will be a hit with viewers
Jane Lynch will be a hit with viewers. Picture: BBC/Fox
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Bosses are sure that the actress - who played coach Sue Sylvester in the hit teen drama series - will be a huge hit with viewers.

The Weakest Link has been a long-standing show on The BBC, headed up by stern-faced Anne Robinson for all of its 13-season run.

The original series ran until 2012 and we've had a Weakest Link-shaped hole in our hearts ever since, which is why it's amazing news that the show will return, albeit without Anne.

The popular BBC gameshow is being rebooted
The popular BBC gameshow is being rebooted. Picture: BBC

However, the show has been taken up by NBC over the pond, who want do the original British series justice, and have hired the amazing Jane Lynch to front the show.

The revival wants to do the BBC show justice, with the actress famed for playing the notoriously stern Sue Sylvester on Glee putting contestants through their paces.

Jane, 59, is an esteemed actress having played a variety of roles in huge shows such as Desperate Housewives, Two and a Half Men, American Dad and The Simpsons.

Jane is widely known for her huge role as Sue Sylvester
Jane is widely known for her huge role as Sue Sylvester. Picture: Fox

At least 13 new episodes of NBC's The Weakest Link will begin filming later this year, with the channel promising to "deliver the fast-paced and quick-witted pillars of the original British format created by the BBC with a few modern twists."

They added: "The hybrid game show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. 

"At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the Weakest Link remaining."

Jane has her own star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jane has her own star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: PA

Speaking of her new hosting role, Jane said: "I’ve been a longtime fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted.

"Each time the phrase 'You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.' passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight."

The Weakest Link will air on NBC in 2021.

