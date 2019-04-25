40,000 emergency food parcels given out in Essex

25 April 2019, 08:27 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 08:28

Foodbank

More than 40,000 emergency food packs have been handed out in Essex in just a year.

Latest figures from The Trussell Trust show the number of people using food banks in the UK has risen to record levels.

The charity says the main reasons for people turning to a food bank were benefits not covering the cost of living, or delays in payment of benefits.

It claims half of food bank referrals were because of delays linked to Universal Credit.

The Trust wants the Government to end the five-week wait for a first UC payment to help reduce reliance on food banks.

In the year to the end of March, 40,745 three day emergency food supplies were provided to people in crisis in Essex.

4 in 10 of those were for children.

