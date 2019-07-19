£55k raised for Essex man hurt at Spanish waterpark

19 July 2019, 08:14 | Updated: 19 July 2019, 08:19

23 year old David Briffaut

A crowdfunding page for a man from Essex who is on life support after an accident at a Spanish waterpark, has so far raised £55,000.

23 year old David Briffaut was injured after hitting the water at the bottom of a slide at Aqualandia in Benidorm.

A spokesman for the waterpark says it was not responsible for what happened.

David's friend Amy, from Benfleet, who set up the page says she has been overwhelmed by the response.

"{It's been} A rollercoaster of emotions," she told Heart.

"But the response from the public has just been overwhelming - from locals, friends, family, to people all over the world.

"We've had donations from Austrlia, Asia - it's really been incredible."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arsenal agree deal with Saint Etienne to sign William Saliba

Sport

Drivers face penalty points if they are caught without a seat belt

UK & World

Outgoing RBS boss McEwan takes another tough assignment

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tan France stars as the fashion expert in hit Netflix show Queer Eye.

How old is Tan France and who's the Queer Eye fashion expert's husband Rob France?

TV & Movies

It's National Daiquiri Day

National Daiquiri Day 2019: Easy recipes to make the perfect Cuban cocktail at home

Food & Health

Katie Price was allegedly accused of "upstaging" the wedding of boyfriend Kris's cousin Dan.

Katie Price 'forced to apologise' for upstaging bride on her wedding day

Celebrities

Tess Holliday has shut down bodyshamers

Tess Holliday shuts down bodyshamers with skimpy beach pics

Celebrities

Ovie won tonight's challenge

Ovie sends Love Island fans WILD after steamy performance

TV & Movies

Anton left the Love Island villa

Where is Anton, what's wrong with him and why isn't he on Love Island tonight?

TV & Movies