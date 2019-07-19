£55k raised for Essex man hurt at Spanish waterpark

A crowdfunding page for a man from Essex who is on life support after an accident at a Spanish waterpark, has so far raised £55,000.

23 year old David Briffaut was injured after hitting the water at the bottom of a slide at Aqualandia in Benidorm.

A spokesman for the waterpark says it was not responsible for what happened.

David's friend Amy, from Benfleet, who set up the page says she has been overwhelmed by the response.

"{It's been} A rollercoaster of emotions," she told Heart.

"But the response from the public has just been overwhelming - from locals, friends, family, to people all over the world.

"We've had donations from Austrlia, Asia - it's really been incredible."