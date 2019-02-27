A new partnership between London Southend Airport and Loganair announced today

Loganair and London Southend Airport will partner up to have three new routes introduced this year.

The partnership will allow for three new routes between Southend and Scotland to begin operating in 2019.

The new service will also mean new jobs for the local area.

Flights to Aberdeen, Glasgow and Stornoway will be available, with both Abrdeen and Glasgow offering three non-stop flights each way every weekday.

Glynn Jones from Stobart Aviation, who owns the airport told Heart:

"The opportunity for people that have to do business up in scotland, and for people in Scotland to do business down in Essex is fantastic.

With three services a day, the opportunity to leave your house and be in the centre of London or if you wanted to be in Essex, be in Essex by 8:30am in the morning and then get back in the same day is a really good opportunity for business.

The very cruel rule of thumb and it does tend to work out is for every million passengers you'll get a thousand jobs, so this is going to add 250 to 300,000 passengers so I'd expect it to add a couple hundred jobs."

New services will also be introduced from Stornoway to London, providing direct services from the Highland & Island airports to London. There will also be connection flights to Barra, Benbecula, Islay, Kirkwall, Sumburgh and Tiree.