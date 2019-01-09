Brentwood Bar Licence Suspended Following Death
9 January 2019, 16:19 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 17:27
A bar in Brentwood has had it's licence suspended after a man was punched outside the venue on Christmas eve and died five days later.
Following a meeting at Brentwood Borough Council today, a decision was made to suspend the licence of The Vine, on the High Street, pending a full review within 28 days.
Police made an application following the death of Paul Wallington, 25, after he was punched outside the venue at about 11.50pm on December 24th.
He was taken to Queens’s Hospital in Romford but died on Saturday, December 29th.
A post-mortem examination found that Mr Wallington died from a head injury.
Police have confirmed that a 29 year old man from Basildon arrested on suspicion of murder after it happened, who is currently on bail until later this month, was employed as a door supervisor at the time.
Following his arrest, police liaised with the Security Industry Authority who have suspended his licence while the investigation continues.