Chelmsford stabbing victim discharged

2 April 2019, 11:24 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 11:27

Chelmsford Central Park

A man who was stabbed in the back in Chelmsford's Central Park yesterday has now been discharged from hospital.

He was reportedly approached and attacked by another man close to a children's play area at around 5.45pm.

Police believe it was a targeted attack.

The victim managed to walk to Meteor Way after the attack before being taken to hospital by air ambulance for his injury.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect described.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ford to take 'long hard look' at UK future in no-deal Brexit

UK & World

Callum Hudson-Odoi to start vs Brighton or West Ham, says Maurizio Sarri

Sport

Ryanair southend

Ryanair opens base at London Southend Airport

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Pandora joins Heart

Pandora joins Heart

Celebrities

There might be a Greatest Showman 2 in the works

Hugh Jackman CONFIRMS work has begun on The Greatest Showman SEQUEL

TV & Movies

Michael Jackson with 10 year old Jimmy Safechuck on the tour plane...

Michael Jackson Leaving Neverland director admits James Safechuck got some facts wrong

Showbiz

Mark and wife have made headlines over their relationship woes

The Chase star Mark Labbett breaks Twitter silence following 'cheating' controversy

News

Katie Price appeared on GMB with no make-up earlier this morning

Katie Price brands Peter Andre her 'worst husband' in awkward GMB interview

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby looked amazing for Tuesday's This Morning

Where's Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Get her Warehouse dress and LK Bennett boots as seen on This Morning

Celebrities