Chelmsford stabbing victim discharged

A man who was stabbed in the back in Chelmsford's Central Park yesterday has now been discharged from hospital.

He was reportedly approached and attacked by another man close to a children's play area at around 5.45pm.

Police believe it was a targeted attack.

The victim managed to walk to Meteor Way after the attack before being taken to hospital by air ambulance for his injury.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect described.