District Commander responds to stabbing in Chelmsford

Following a stabbing in Chelmsford on Tuesday April 23, the city’s District Commander has spoken out to reassure residents.

Chief Inspector Gerry Parker, District Commander for Chelmsford and Maldon, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information about violent incidents in Chelmsford over the past few weeks, this is so important and will be followed up and acted upon.





“I want to reassure you most of these incidents, including last night’s assault in Fox Crescent, appear to be targeted. There is no current information to suggest a risk to the wider public.





“The majority of these attacks are being carried out by gang members in our city.





“We are doing all we can to make these gangs unwelcome and Chelmsford a hostile place to criminally operate.





“Whether it’s my Local or Community Policing Teams carrying out stop and searches, our Gangs team Op Raptor working to dismantle violent crime and drug supply, or detectives in CID working on investigations like this, we will continue to fight against these gangs who are trying to bring violence and drugs to our streets.





“Around a third of violent crime in our county is gang-related. The other two thirds are made up by domestic abuse and incidents that happen in the night time economy.





“For law abiding residents who have nothing to do with gangs or drugs, you’re relatively safe from incidents like this.





“Violent crime is one of the grim realities that go hand in hand with gang culture. If you think it’s glamorous, you’re wrong. You will be exploited, you will arrested, you will be the victim of violence and you will be expected to perpetrate violence against others.





“Around 50 per cent of victims in violent crime refuse to engage with us, as demonstrated during this recent incident. That’s usually because they’re involved in criminality themselves, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that often their injuries are serious, sometimes life-changing or life-threatening – that’s no way to live.





“I want to urge anyone involved in gangs to talk to us. We want you to find a way out, for your own sake, for the sake of your loved ones, for the sake of our local communities.





“You can always call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency or visit Fearless.org for information on how to make a change in your life, which could, ultimately, save you.





“My teams will keep working for the Chelmsford and Maldon district to be free of gangs and, as a result, I hope we’ll see a decrease in violent crime like this.





“If anyone has information about the incident in Fox Crescent, please call us on 101 quoting incident 1287 of 23/04.



