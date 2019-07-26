easyJet check-in strike at Stansted called off

A planned strike by staff at the easyJet check-in desks at Stansted has been called off.

The 72 hour walkout was due to start this morning and would have affected thousands of easyJet passengers,

But the union Unite says it's been suspended while workers vote on a revised pay offer.

Unite represents 43 passenger service agents employed by Stobart Aviation Services Limited, which has the easyJet contract at the Essex airport.

Unite suspended the strike action after day-long talks with the Stobart management under the auspices of the conciliation service Acas.

Unite regional officer Mark Barter said on Thursday: "We had positive talks with the company today, under the auspices of Acas, and the outcome was that a revised pay offer has been put on the table.

"To give our members the opportunity to consider and to ballot on this offer we have suspended the 72 hour strike that was due to start at 03.30 tomorrow (Friday) and to end at 03.29 on Monday (29 July).

"Our members will be working normally this weekend.

"Today's new offer comes after our members had rejected a previous pay offer earlier this week. We won't be revealing the details of the revised offer until our members have voted on it."

Unite said that there are also strikes planned for 2 to 5 August; 9 to 12 August; 16 to 19 August; and 23 to 27 August.