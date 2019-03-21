Essex Police looking for two men after stabbing in Chelmsford

21 March 2019, 17:06 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 17:07

Essex Police car

Police say they're looking for two men after an 18 year old was stabbed in Chelmsford yesterday.

They're continuing to appeal for information, particularly CCTV images as well.

Officers were called at 5.05pm on Wednesday 20 March with reports a man had been found injured in St John's Avenue.

The 18-year-old from Chelmsford had stab wounds to the stomach and leg and was taken by air ambulance to hospital. He is in a stable condition after receiving treatment.

Detective Inspector Kelly Thurston, of Chelmsford CID, said: “I understand this incident has shocked the local community and I do not believe there is a wider risk to the public at this time.

“Our enquiries are progressing and our search is ongoing for two suspects.

“I’d like to thank witnesses who have already come forward and I am keen to hear from anyone else who has information about what happened.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage as part of our investigation and I am keen to hear from anyone who has further CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage from the St John’s Avenue, Moulsham Drive, and Oaklands 
Crescent area between 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday.”

The suspects were both men and had their faces covered. One wore a black jacket and black jogging bottoms with two white stripes down the side to the knee.

The other wore ripped blue jeans, a parka with a fur-trimmed hood, and had a rucksack.

Witnesses and anyone with information to call Chelmsford CID on 101.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

