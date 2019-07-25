Essex to see highs of 37 degrees

It's going to be a very hot day in Essex - with highs of 37 degrees expected in Harlow.

Today could be Britain's hottest on record.

There's a strong chance temperatures could exceed the current record of 38.5 celcius - set in Faversham back in 2003.

If you're looking to head somewhere more comfortable, it is a little cooler on the coast.

In Frinton-on-Sea, temperatures shouldn't go above 27 celcius.

To stop the rails buckling in the heat, speed restrictions have been put in place on much of the rail network.

That means revised timetables - so there are lots of cancellations on the trains.

Greater Anglia have asked passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

From midday, there'll be no CrossCountry services between Cambridge and Stansted Airport.