Grants offered to Essex groups to help tackle crime

19 March 2019, 17:05

money

Voluntary and community safety groups across Essex will receive a funding boost thanks to the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex’s Community Safety Development Fund.

The £300,000 fund offers grants of up to £20,000 for community projects that help to prevent and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in Essex.

Groups or projects can bid for money three times a year. The last round for the financial year closed on 31st January 2019. It was a competitive process with 99 applications received and 25 projects awarded funding.

Applications to the fund have to demonstrate that they will make a positive impact on at least one of the Police and Crime Plan Priorities. A panel of independent local representatives assesses the bids. They ensure the projects reflect specific community priorities, work with other existing commissioned or grant-funded activity, and provide good value for money for the taxpayer. In order to ensure initiatives align with local priorities and existing activity, applicants also have to engage with their local Community Safety Partnerships.

Previous recipients of the grants have included The Southend Youth Mixed Martial Arts Project, Chelsea Football Club Foundation, the Tendring Junior Wardens Project, the Springfield Youth Group, Colchester United Football Club and the Street Pastors.

Roger Hirst, Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said “Across Essex we have a huge number of voluntary and community groups helping to build safe and secure communities. These local groups working within their communities and solving local problems make a huge contribution and deserve our support.

“Empowering local communities, supporting innovation and rewarding those groups that achieve practical results at a grass roots level is an important way to keep our county safe and our communities strong and resilient.”

He added: “I would like to encourage anybody who is making a difference in their communities and feel they could benefit from additional funding to apply for this fund, and I would like to thank them for the work they do to make our county a safer place, helping our most vulnerable people.”

The fund will reopen for applications on the 1st April 2019

Latest News

See more Latest News

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered solicitation plea deal

Sport

Man mocked for "drunkenly" spending over £600 on no-deal Brexit stockpile

UK & World

Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over NI disco deaths

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Mel B mansion home asset

Inside Mel B's £5 million Hollywood mansion: Spice Girl puts lavish house up for sale

Showbiz

Could Dawn Ward be getting her own show?

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward teases spin-off series: ‘I’ve got a lot more to show’

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s double denim ensemble

Celebrities

Could Taylor Ward be heading for Love Island 2019?

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward drops huge hint daughter Taylor is heading for Love Island 2019

Celebrities

Sophie Gradon tragically died last year

Sophie Gradon: Inquest in to Love Island star's death postponed

Celebrities

Sophie Gradon boyfriend

Sophie Gradon boyfriend cause of death: Aaron Armstrong suicide following cocaine and alcohol binge

Showbiz