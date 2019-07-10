Harlow MP wants investigation into the M11

10 July 2019, 08:52 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 08:54

M11 Crash

The MP for Harlow is calling for an in-depth investigation into the M11 - as he says there’s been an increase in crashes and congestion in recent years.

Robert Halfon has told Heart that Highways England and the Department for Transport need to look - sooner rather than later - at what can be done to improve things on the road.

"The things that are going on on the M11 shouldn't be happening and they weren't happening a few years ago," he said.

"The M11 used to be a nice - well, no motorway is great to drive on - but it used to be an OK experience.

"And now you dread it.

"There's something going wrong, and it's hard to understand why."

A Highways England spokesperson said:

"Safety is Highways England’s top priority, and we keep safety on the M11 continually under review.

"After a successful trial period that saw HGVs banned from overtaking in lane 2 between junction 8 and 9, Highways England are in the process of applying to make this a permanent ban between 7am and 7pm.

"We fully understand the concerns of those drivers who are distressed by HGVs who ignore the restrictions and we’ll continue to work with the police to improve enforcement."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Economic growth picks up in May driven by car production

UK & World

John Major: Former PM would launch legal fight to stop Johnson suspending parliament

UK & World

Woman 'hurls snake at driver' in alleged car-jacking caught on camera in South Carolina

Quirky

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Lisa will make a permanent return to the dales

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle returns as Lisa Riley makes her comeback 'for good'

TV & Movies

The actor has died after battling a terminal illness

This Country actor Michael Sleggs dies aged 33

Celebrities

Stacey and Kevin have gone public with their romance

Inside Strictly Come Dancing couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's new home

Celebrities

Lucy has revealed the truth about her romance with Tommy

Lucie Donlan STILL believes there's hope for her and Tommy Fury as she’s dumped from Love Island

TV & Movies

Amy quit Love Island this week

Amy Hart reveals why she's quit Love Island in emotional goodbye to Curtis Pritchard

TV & Movies

This is how much you can get fined for term-time holidays

Can you take your kids out of school in term time and how much can you get fined?

Lifestyle