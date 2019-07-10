Harlow MP wants investigation into the M11

The MP for Harlow is calling for an in-depth investigation into the M11 - as he says there’s been an increase in crashes and congestion in recent years.

Robert Halfon has told Heart that Highways England and the Department for Transport need to look - sooner rather than later - at what can be done to improve things on the road.

"The things that are going on on the M11 shouldn't be happening and they weren't happening a few years ago," he said.

"The M11 used to be a nice - well, no motorway is great to drive on - but it used to be an OK experience.

"And now you dread it.

"There's something going wrong, and it's hard to understand why."

A Highways England spokesperson said:

"Safety is Highways England’s top priority, and we keep safety on the M11 continually under review.

"After a successful trial period that saw HGVs banned from overtaking in lane 2 between junction 8 and 9, Highways England are in the process of applying to make this a permanent ban between 7am and 7pm.

"We fully understand the concerns of those drivers who are distressed by HGVs who ignore the restrictions and we’ll continue to work with the police to improve enforcement."