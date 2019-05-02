Inspectors praise Essex Police

Essex Police has been praised for its "pleasing" performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime, but has been warned to make sure it has the capacity to root out corruption.

In a report released today, inspectors rated the force as 'good' in the way it treats the public and its workforce, and at operating efficiently.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Zoe Billingham said: "I am pleased with the performance of Essex Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime.

"The force is good at preventing crime and anti-social behaviour. It is good at investigating crime and has continued to improve how it identifies and protects vulnerable people. It does this through more effective joint working with partners and greater use of protective powers.

"Essex Police is ambitious in its planning for the future and wants to be at the forefront of innovative practice. The force understands its demand well. It uses this information to develop robust financial and workforce plans to make sure it uses its resources as efficiently as possible.

"The force continues to uphold an ethical culture and promote standards of professional behaviour well. But it has more to do to assure itself that it has the capacity and capability to root out corruption.

"Overall, I commend Essex Police for sustaining its positive performance over the past year. I am confident that it is well equipped for this to continue."