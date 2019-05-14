Investigations into murder in Colchester continue

14 May 2019, 16:19 | Updated: 14 May 2019, 16:20

Essex Police car

A mobile police station has been set up in the Buffett Way area of Colchester as police continue their investigations into the murder of a 31 year old man there last week.

Officers think the stabbing of Murdoch Brown last Tuesday, could have been linked to the sale of drugs.

They say people with information that could perhaps help their enquiries can come and chat to them at the unit or while they're on patrol.

They will be in the area today, tomorrow and Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I believe that the answers to who is responsible for Mr Brown’s death lie within the Greenstead community.

“I understand there may be people who are scared to come forward, but I urge them to please contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, if they have any information at all, however insignificant they think it might be.

“His children have lost their father and we are doing everything we can to find answers for his family.”

Essex Police say they continue to review CCTV and speak to residents.

Latest News

See more Latest News

When will we next see Meghan Markle?

This is when we'll next see new mum Meghan Markle

Royals

Carl Beech: Westminster VIP abuse accuser claimed he was abused by Jimmy Savile

UK & World

Man City's possible Champions League ban over financial fair play a step closer

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The new season is right around the corner

When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and how many episodes has Charlie Brooker written?

TV & Movies

Andrew Scott played the "hot priest" in Fleabag

Who is Andrew Scott? Hot priest in Fleabag and British actor who’s appearing in Black Mirror

TV & Movies

ITV viewers were not happy with last night's show

The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio

TV & Movies

For only 87p your baby will sleep through the night

Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night

Lifestyle

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

TV & Movies

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out after the cancellation of his show

'Devastated' Jeremy Kyle speaks for the first time since 'suicide' show axed

TV & Movies