Investigations into murder in Colchester continue

A mobile police station has been set up in the Buffett Way area of Colchester as police continue their investigations into the murder of a 31 year old man there last week.

Officers think the stabbing of Murdoch Brown last Tuesday, could have been linked to the sale of drugs.



They say people with information that could perhaps help their enquiries can come and chat to them at the unit or while they're on patrol.



They will be in the area today, tomorrow and Thursday.



Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I believe that the answers to who is responsible for Mr Brown’s death lie within the Greenstead community.



“I understand there may be people who are scared to come forward, but I urge them to please contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, if they have any information at all, however insignificant they think it might be.



“His children have lost their father and we are doing everything we can to find answers for his family.”



Essex Police say they continue to review CCTV and speak to residents.