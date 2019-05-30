Man jailed after being found at Stansted with fake passport

30 May 2019, 16:35

Police generic

A man who was found in possession of a fake passport at Stansted Airport has been jailed for 12 months.

Hassan Rahimlou, 35, of Len Freeman Place, Fulham, pleaded guilty to possession of identity documents with intent at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28th.

The passport has been forfeited and will be destroyed.

On Sunday, April 28th, Rahimlou was stopped by Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) officers within the airport at around 10.40am.

He was detained and searched and was found to be in possession of a Belgian identification card. The card had his photograph on it but included a false name.

While under caution he told officers that he made the fake identification and was arrested. A forgery officer confirmed that the identification was counterfeit.

Inspector Lee Devall, of Stansted Airport Policing Team, said: “Rahimlou was detained and searched by our colleagues at ERSOU, resulting in the discovery of a fake document.

“He admitted creating the counterfeit identification card in an attempt to try and fool airports into believing he was a Belgian national.

“Rahimlou clearly intended to use this document as part of his travels from the UK to Europe and back. Any travel plans of his have now been put on hold with his prison sentence.”

Ian Wakefield, eastern region senior border policing officer, said: “This is an excellent example of policing at the UK border, with enforcement partners working together to identify those who seek to evade lawful controls.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ben Stokes took a one-handed wondercatch during England's World Cup opening match victory

Sport

Prince Harry opens Cricket World Cup as England play South Africa at the Oval

UK & World

South Western Railway staff to strike for five days during Royal Ascot races in guard row

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Boots is reportedly set to close 200 stores

Boots 'planning to close more than 200 stores' - is your local affected?

Lifestyle

Kathy Beale has unveiled 'The Prince Albert'

EastEnders' Kathy Beale unveils Walford's first gay bar - and it looks amazing

TV & Movies

Abaton Island Resort & Spa is the perfect long weekend getaway

Why you need to visit Abaton Island Resort & Spa - the Cretan paradise loved by Jake Quickenden and Lucy Mecklenburgh

Travel

Amy partied with Liam Payne in the VIP area of a nightclub.

Inside Love Island star Amy Hart’s wild night with Liam Payne

TV & Movies

Love Island contestants are allowed to leave the villa

Love Island secrets: Why the cast are allowed one day off filming to leave the villa

TV & Movies

Geordie More will give reality fans a glimpse into how life has changed for their favourite reality stars.

Geordie Shore spin-off: MTV follows Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Aaron Chalmers in brand new show

TV & Movies