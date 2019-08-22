Man arrested after disturbance in Chelmsford

On Air Now
22 August 2019
A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Chelmsford during the early hours of this morning.
Police were contacted around 1.30am with concerns for the welfare of a woman and a child at an address on Lupin Drive.
Officers worked alongside partners to engage with the man and ensure the situation came to a safe conclusion.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault offences and threats to kill.