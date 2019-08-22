Man arrested after disturbance in Chelmsford

22 August 2019, 07:10 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 07:12

Handcuffs

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Chelmsford during the early hours of this morning.

Police were contacted around 1.30am with concerns for the welfare of a woman and a child at an address on Lupin Drive.

Officers worked alongside partners to engage with the man and ensure the situation came to a safe conclusion.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault offences and threats to kill.

