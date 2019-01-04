Man Attcked In Brentwood Died From Head Injury

4 January 2019, 15:38 | Updated: 4 January 2019, 15:40

paul Wallington

A post-mortem examination has found a man who died following an assault in Brentwood on Christmas Eve, died from a head injury.

25 year-old Paul Wallington (pictured) was injured on the High Street at around 11.50pm on December 24th.

He was taken to hospital but died on Saturday, December 29th.

A 29 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently on bail until January 25th.

