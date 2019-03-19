Man charged over reported Colchester mosque threat

19 March 2019, 07:03 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 07:07

Police generic

A man has been charged after reports of threats made to members of a mosque in Colchester.

Colchester Jamiah Mosque, in Priory Street, called Essex Police to report receiving a threatening phone call on Saturday afternoon.

It was just a day after the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand - which killed 50 people.

John Thursting, 18, of The Green, Tendring, was arrested on Sunday and has now been charged with malicious communications. 

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court later today.

