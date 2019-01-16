Man charged with murder after Southend shooting

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman who was shot in Southend.

Emergency services were called to an address in Sutton Road shortly after 7.20pm on Sunday, January 13 where they found a woman and a man with facial injuries.

It is believed they had been shot.

The woman, who Essex Police have provisionally identified as 40 year old Christy Walshe from Southend, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and died yesterday afternoon.

The man was arrested at the scene. He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Michael Strudwick, 33, of Sutton Road, Southend has now been charged with murder and possession of a firearm.

He is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).