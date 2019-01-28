Man in life-threatening condition after M11 crash

A lorry driver remains in a life-threatening condition after a crash on the M11 on Friday morning.

He hit another lorry that had stopped between junctions 7 and 8 northbound after being involved in a collision with a car.

The driver of the lorry that stopped - a 45-year-old man from Romania, was arrested at the scene and has since been reported for driving without due care and attention and driving whilst unfit through drugs.