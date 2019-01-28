Man in life-threatening condition after M11 crash

28 January 2019, 07:11 | Updated: 28 January 2019, 07:16

police cars

A lorry driver remains in a life-threatening condition after a crash on the M11 on Friday morning.

He hit another lorry that had stopped between junctions 7 and 8 northbound after being involved in a collision with a car.

The driver of the lorry that stopped - a 45-year-old man from Romania, was arrested at the scene and has since been reported for driving without due care and attention and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Generic Police Pic

Reported sexual assault in Colchester

Local News

Endangered red panda missing from Belfast Zoo

UK & World

Peru mudslide: 15 dead after hotel devastated during wedding party

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News