Man Seriously Injured In A12 Crash

A man's in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A12 this morning.

The man in his 50's was driving a Land Rover, which was involved in the collision with a Ford Transit Van between junctions 13 and 14, just after 6.30am.



A stretch of the northbound carriageway was blocked for a time.



No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.



Police say they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident particularly those who may have captured the collision on their dash cam.



Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Alan Discombe at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 187 of February 7.