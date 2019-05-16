Man who threatened former housemates in Braintree jailed

A man who threatened two former house mates in Braintree after being evicted has been jailed.

Tomasz Twardziszewski, 44, of no fixed address, received two years and six months for making threats to kill, 12 months for affray and six weeks for criminal damage, all to run concurrent, at Chelmsford Crown Court today (Thursday 16th may).



On Sunday, November 25, 2018, Twardziszewski tried to gain entry to the front door of an address in Victoria Street.



He had been living at the property up until the day before and his former house mates had refused to let him in after fearing for their safety.



Twardziszewski then went around the back of the property and damaged a gate to get access to the rear of the address.



The two men inside quickly locked themselves in their rooms and called police as Twardziszewski continuing to strike at their doors.



Twardziszewski then went to garden shed at the address, giving his victims the opportunity to escape through the front.



Police arrived at the scene and Twardziszewski was spotted in possession of a small axe.



He became aggressive and threatening to our officers and he was detained after being shot with a baton gun by armed police.



Inspector Mark Cadd, of Braintree’s Local Policing Team, said: “Twardziszweski had been evicted from the property the day before and flew into a rage.



“He managed to get access to the property and his former house mates managed to get themselves to place of safety before calling police.



“Twardziszewski had threatened to harm the men as they hid before going into a shed and grabbing an axe.



“After refusing to assist police, he directed his anger at us and we had no choice but to apprehend him using a baton gun.



“Twardziszewski has today been sent to prison following what would have been a terrifying ordeal of his former house mates.”