Mother gets medicinal cannabis back for daughter

A mother who had medicinal cannabis for her daughter seized from her at Southend Airport last week, says she's overjoyed to have had it returned.

Emma Appleby's 9-year-old Teagan suffers up to 300 seizures a day.

Border Force confiscated the supply of cannabis oils as Mrs Appleby and her partner Lee landed last Saturday after visiting the Netherlands.

They had the medicine prescribed by a paediatric neurologist in Rotterdam.

But, after it was seized, they had to obtain a prescription from a specialist UK consultant.

That's now happened, so the government handed the family back the drugs yesterday.

The law in the UK was changed last November to make access to medical cannabis legal but parents have been struggling to secure prescriptions, in part due to reluctance within the medical community.