Motorcyclist dies after A414 crash

A man has died after a crash on the A414 in Langford.

Police were called to reports of a motorcyclist, aged in his 50s, in cardiac arrest just after 3.30pm on Friday.

Despite the actions of paramedics and members of the public who provided CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is believed to have involved an orange Honda CBR 1000 motorbike and a blue Seat Ibiza.

A 23-year-old man from West Mersea, the driver of the Seat Ibiza, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.