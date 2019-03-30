Motorcyclist dies after A414 crash

30 March 2019, 07:37 | Updated: 30 March 2019, 07:38

Essex Police car

A man has died after a crash on the A414 in Langford.

Police were called to reports of a motorcyclist, aged in his 50s, in cardiac arrest just after 3.30pm on Friday.

Despite the actions of paramedics and members of the public who provided CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is believed to have involved an orange Honda CBR 1000 motorbike and a blue Seat Ibiza.

A 23-year-old man from West Mersea, the driver of the Seat Ibiza, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Babcock lines up Rolls-Royce's Cairnie to engineer recovery

UK & World

Rolling Stones tour delayed due to Mick Jagger's health

Showbiz

Honda: Thousands march in bid to save Swindon plant and 3,500 jobs

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Cat

Caturday is now a thing and we couldn't be happier!

Lifestyle

Drake

So what was Drake doing in Leicester? Pop star stuns Uni students

Music

Rihanna

She's no fool! Rihanna rocks underwear line which launches on April 1st

Music

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby

'It was a one night stand!' Declan Donnelly jokes about I'm A Celebrity hook up with Holly Willoughby

TV & Movies

Warwick Davis

Are you telling the tooth Warwick? Potter star plays epic prank on dentist

Showbiz

Should you wear your bra in bed?

Should you wear a bra in bed? Experts reveal just how safe the habit is

Lifestyle