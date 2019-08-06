Nearly 400 child sex offences recorded in Essex

Almost 400 sexual offences against children have been recorded by Essex Police in the past year.

The figures have been published by the NSPCC as it relaunches its Talk PANTS campaign, which helps parents talk to young children about staying safe from sexual abuse.

Sarah Lambley, a Community Fundraising manager for the NSPCC in the East of England, told Heart it's vital to educate children about the dangers.

"Essex is a big county. There are lots and lots of different reasons why that figure could be high," she said.

"What's really good is that this information is being captured by the police.

"But what is vital is that we continue to speak to children and young people in an age appropriate way so if something is happening to them they are not scared or afraid to tell a grown-up person that they trust."

