New pilot project using drones along Essex coast to help with search and rescue operations

29 April 2019, 16:24 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 16:26

Drone pilot

For the next year, there are going to be more eyes in the sky along the Essex coast with drones being used to help search and rescue efforts.

It's down to a new partnership between Essex Police, the Maritime & Coastguard Agency and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

From today, the drones will help with missions including searching hard to reach places and directing crews to locations.

Paul Eathorn, from the MCA, told Heart "drones can reach those areas of interest, quickly and more eefectively than some of those bigger assets.

"We see them very much as complimenting our existing resources but certainly not replacing them.

"Our existing helicopter fleet really have fantastic all weather rescue capability. It's very hard to imagine a drone placing that in the short term. Longer term? Who knows. The capability would have to increase dramatically... and also give us the option of winching before we can consider replacing helicopters... That said we do believe they can offer a great deal in terms of locating a casualty and the location of the search is the important part of search and rescue."

He says if the project is successful, it will hopefully continue into the future.

Latest News

See more Latest News

US veteran 'planned mass casualties in New Zealand revenge attack'

UK & World

Boyz N The Hood director to be taken off life support following stroke

Showbiz

Yorkshire ‎potash miner gets Sirius with £2.7bn fundraising

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelly Brook looked sensational in the floral dress

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Get the Heart presenter’s floral dress and black boots

Celebrities

The uniquely detailed black dress turned heads

Lily Collins stuns in black Elie Saab gown at the premiere of the new Ted Bundy film

Celebrities

Netflix have a giant selection of titles dropping on the streaming service next month

New to Netflix May 2019: Lucifer Season 4 and The Last Summer are among the new titles dropping next month

Showbiz

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet

Who is Zac Efron's girlfriend? The 13 Again actor is rumoured to be dating swimmer Sarah Bro

Celebrities

Ball pit germs

Children’s ball pits contaminated with 'bacteria linked to sepsis, meningitis and pneumonia'

Lifestyle

The Leeds primary school have defended their decision

School plans to slaughter its pet pigs to teach children about the food chain

Lifestyle