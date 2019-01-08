Police Apply For Brentwood Bar Licence Review

Essex Police have submitted an application for a licence review of The Vine on Brentwood High Street, following the launch of a murder investigation.

25 year old Paul Wallington died after being punched outside the venue at about 11.50pm on Monday, December 24th.

A post-mortem examination found that he had died from a head injury.

A 29 year-old man from Basildon was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently on bail until January 25.

A hearing is due to take place at Brentwood Town Council tomorrow, Wednesday, January 9.

Chief Inspector Lewis Basford, district commander for Brentwood and Epping, said:

“We have requested a review of The Vine’s licence following a serious incident that involved Paul Wallington tragically losing his life after being punched.

“The incident happened outside the business and I have since received concerns by members of the community about its business operations.

“The seriousness of this incident means we have no other option but to request the suspension of its licence."

A spokeswoman for Brentwood Borough Council said: “We extend our sympathies to Mr Wallington’s family following the tragic events on December 24.

"The council works closely with Essex police and this licence review application will be heard in private by councillors tomorrow, with a full hearing taking place later this month.”