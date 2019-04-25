Off duty police officer stabbed multiple times in Rayleigh
25 April 2019, 16:08 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 16:35
An off-duty police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Rayleigh last night.
He was found at an address in Church Road at around 9:10pm, with serious injuries to his stomach, chest and arm.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.
Essex Police say:
"At this time detectives believe the incident was targeted and isolated and there is no wider risk to the local community.
"We are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident."
The force confirmed the victim is an employee of Essex Police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101.
Rayleigh and Wickford MP Mark Francois has responded to the attack saying: "This is an appalling crime and my thoughts are with the officer concerned and his family.
"Mercifully, while his injuries are serious, I have been told they are no longer life-threatening.
"Nevertheless, attacking a police officer on their own doorstep is absolutely wicked."