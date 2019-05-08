Police continue search for two men following fatal stabbing in Colchester

8 May 2019, 16:26 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 16:29

Generic Police Pic

Essex Police say their enquiries are ongoing to try and find two men believed to have been involved in an attack on two other men in Colchester yesterday, one of whom later died.

31 year old Murdoch Brown was found injured in Buffett Way shortly before 1.10am yesterday but died despite the efforts of paramedics.

A post mortem examination found he died as a result of hypovolemic shock, due to blood loss from stab wounds to his legs.

A second man, aged 44, was also assaulted but not stabbed. He suffered minor injuries

Two men are believed to have been seen running from the Buffett Way area shortly after 1am.

One was described as white, aged in his early 20s, and 5ft 6ins tall. He was slim, unshaven, and wore a light grey Adidas tracksuit with a hooded top.

The other was described as black, aged about 17 and 5ft 6ins tall. He was very slim and wore a dark blue Adidas tracksuit with a hooded top.

Police also want to speak to anyone who has CCTV, or has a vehicle with a dashcam that was either parked in, or driving in, the Greenstead area between 10pm and 2am yesterday.

Witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

