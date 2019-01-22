Pony Found Neck High In Mud In Ditch In Grays

A grey pony's been rescued in Grays after getting stuck at the btotom of a deep ditch.

'Puddles' was covered head to toe in mud and neck high in muddy water, when Essex Fire Service got to the field off Marshfoot Road on Saturday afternoon, after someone called them about her.

Fire crews managed to winch her up and out of the ditch before she was taken to vets for a check-up and a bath.

RSPCA Inspector Caroline Richardson said: "It's amazing that she was spotted as she was absolutely covered head to toe in mud and was neck-high in muddy water. You could just see her ears - which were the only part of her that were still grey.



"It's total chance that she was found and she was very lucky to have been spotted.



"She was freezing cold, shivering and clearly exhausted. We believe she may have been stuck in the ditch for days and, with the weather having turned so cold and wet, I don't think she'd have survived much longer. She's a very lucky little pony!"



The little Welsh pony had apparently been straying in the area for three months.



Puddles, who is around 11hh, isn't microchipped so the RSPCA is now trying to trace her owner in the hopes of reuniting her with her family.



"I'd like to say a big thank you to the fire crew who did a great job retrieving her from the mud and, although she was a little stiff and terrified, incredibly she came out unharmed," Inspector Richardson added.



"She's now having a well deserved rest at the vets and will be cared for until we can trace her owners.



"We would love to find Puddles' owner as she has clearly been on the run for quite some time. However, if no one comes forward to claim her then we'll find her a loving new home."



Anyone who recognises Puddles or believes her to belong to them should contact the RSPCA's appeal line on 0300 123 8018.