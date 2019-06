Pupils get behind water safety lessons in Clacton

Students from Clacton Coastal Academy have been raising awareness of water safety after one of their fellow pupils drowned last year.

Ben Quartermaine was 15 years old when he was swept out to sea off the coast of Clacton last summer.

Now, his peers have teamed up with the RNLI to try and prevent that happening to anyone else.

Find out how they've been doing that in the video above.