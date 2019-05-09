Royal burial site discovered in Southend hailed as the UK's "equivalent of Tutankhamun's tomb"

9 May 2019, 15:15 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 15:19

Prittlewell chamber

A royal burial site discovered in Southend is being hailed as the UK's "equivalent of Tutankhamun's tomb."

The find was made during widening work on a section of road in Prittlewell in 2003.

The Museum of London Archaeology have been analysing artefacts from the chamber dating back 14-hundred years and say it is the earliest dated Christian Anglo-Saxon princely burial in the country.

Sophie Jackson, director of research and engagement for Mola said "I think it's our equivalent of Tutankhamun's tomb," she said. "It's getting an intact version of this and seeing how everything is positioned and what he's got with him."

She told Heart "It's decorated with gemstones that come from Sri Lanka or Southern India indicating just how... connected Essex was in those days.

"These are the only sort of burial chambers that we have in this country, where high status individuals, princes and kings, were buried with all their most important artefacts which spoke of who they were... what their responsibilities were."

Carbon dating indicated that the male died between 575AD and 605AD, so could not have been King Saebert, who died in 616AD.

The chamber, which was about 13ft (4m) by 13ft (4m) and around 5ft (1.5m) deep, contained some 40 artefacts, including a lyre (a stringed musical instrument), a 1,400-year-old painted wooden box, and a flagon believed to be from Syria.

It is the first time a lyre has been recorded in complete form, and the box is the only surviving example of painted Anglo-Saxon woodwork in Britain.

Other finds included the gilded silver neck of a wooden drinking vessel used for wine, and decorative glass beakers.

Some of them will be displayed at an exhibition at Southend's Central Museum which opens to the public on Saturday.]

PIC @ MOLA

Latest News

See more Latest News

EU elections: Nicola Sturgeon urges Scotland to send 'stop Brexit' message

UK & World

Prince Harry's real name isn't actually Harry

What is Prince Harry's real name and how come he's a prince when Archie is just a master?

Royals

Meghan Markle's name is not actually Meghan

What's Meghan Markle's real name and what royal titles does the ex-Suits star hold?

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Vegan versions of the popular IKEA meatballs will be available in 2020

IKEA is making vegan meatballs that look and taste like the meat version

Food & Health

Have you been playing Uno WRONG all this time? (stock image)

The makers of 'Uno' claim we've been playing it wrong all this time - and people aren't happy

Lifestyle

WhatsApp will stop supporting Windows phones

WhatsApp is set to stop working on lots of people’s phones next year

Technology

David Beckham arriving in court today

David Beckham handed six-month driving ban for using phone behind the wheel

Celebrities

There's a genius way to pick up shards of glass

Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass

Lifestyle

The site promises to pair together attractive individuals

Certain 'ugly' features will get you banned from the Beautiful People dating app

Lifestyle