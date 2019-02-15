Sensors to be installed on Army and Navy Flyover

New temperature and movement sensors are going to be installed on the Army and Navy Flyover in Chelmsford next month.

Towards the end of last year, highways bridge engineers found the deck of the flyover had expanded after the long hot summer, which caused two supporting steel columns to move.

The columns have been fixed with new bolts in concrete, but there remains the possibility that the deck may again expand in fluctuating weather conditions and put stress on the flyover's supports.

Six temperature gauges and 16 movement sensor targets with an 'Automated Total Station' will be installed to enable remote monitoring.

Work to install the station in its own protected enclosure on the roundabout, as well as attach the sensors, will take place over the days and nights commencing 3 March until 9 March.

Works on 3 and 8 March will be overnight for site set-up and demobilisation with operating hours from 9pm-5am. Otherwise work will be undertaken during the day.

Councillor Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said: "This is important extra monitoring of the flyover which we promised to carry out. It will provide a better understanding of how the structure behaves with seasonal temperature changes and provide engineers with data which will help inform maintenance decision-making in the years ahead."

Lanes will be closed to restrict traffic to one lane approaching and around the roundabout for the night time work. Flyover operation will not be affected, as it is normally closed at night. The work undertaken during the day will not affect the road.

Further routine maintenance is likely during summer 2019 with similar night time lane closures.