Several stabbings reported in Clacton

Two men and a teenager have been arrested after several alleged stabbings in the street outside a nightclub in Clacton.

They're reported to have happened outside The Loft in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Three men were treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 22-year-old, 18-year-old, and 16-year-old were located in nearby Alton Road and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody.

Police believe it was a targeted incident.