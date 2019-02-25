Southend arrestee charged with attempted murder

25 February 2019, 07:06 | Updated: 25 February 2019, 07:15

A man arrested on a roof in Southend High Street on Saturday afternoon has been charged with attempted murder.

25 year old Beinvenu Vangu of Wood Green, north London, is accused of shooting a teenager at Barking tube station last Wednesday. 

The victim was taken to hospital, where a bullet was discovered inside his abdomen. 

Vangu was arrested by firearms officers from British Transport Police and officers from Essex Police on a roof next to a JD store. 

He is also charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

