Southend residents worried by airport changes

29 April 2019, 08:43 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 08:47

Southend Airport runway changes

Residents near Southend Airport have told Heart they fear for their health after changes involving a runway strip have left passenger jets lining up just metres from their homes.

Dozens of planes are now taxiing at the bottom of their gardens every day.

"It's bad. It's the fumes, the noise - it's driving us out of our homes," one of the residents said.

"I am worried, because I've got asthma," another told us. "In the last 18 months, it's got worse."

Southend Airport said in a statement:

"We recognise that the Wells Avenue properties were built close to the Charlie Taxiway.

"We want to engage constructively with those residents and as such, we have been holding quarterly meetings.

"We held one of these meetings yesterday and felt we had a productive discussion. Having listened to residents, we agreed to investigate accelerating the development of a holding loop. This will reduce the impact of the current Charlie taxiway.

"We will also investigate the potential for sound barriers and continue to monitor air quality, which remains considerably below government limits.

"Ultimately, the airport has ambitious plans to grow. We want to do this hand in hand with the local community. We will always keep our door open and listen to local residents, taking action where we can, while working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority.

"It is important to all of us at the airport that we ensure that London Southend can deliver our growth while remaining safe and environmentally responsible. We are confident that this growth will provide jobs and economic benefits to people throughout Essex and the south east."

