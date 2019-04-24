Teenager stabbed repeatedly in Chelmsford

24 April 2019, 07:24 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 07:26

Essex Police car

A 19 year old man has been repeatedly stabbed in Chelmsford.

He was attacked in Fox Crescent just before 10.45 last night.

He remains in hospital for treatment to injuries to his hands, back and chest. The injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim described that he had been walking in the direction of Kingswood shops when he was stopped and attacked by two black men. It is believed that the pair left the scene in a car following the assault.

Police are currently treating this as a targeted attack and do not believe that there is a risk to the wider public.

