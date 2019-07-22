The Essex village where parking is a nightmare

22 July 2019, 09:15 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 09:23

People living in Takeley have told Heart the area is plagued with holidaymakers using Stansted Airport who are parking their cars up for weeks on end in the village, leaving people living there nowhere to park their own vehicles.

Heart spoke to people around North Road - who told us something has to be done.

"A lot of these families here are now trying to approach the council for dropped kerbs, so that actually they can try and keep themselves a parking space," said one resident.

"Five cars," added another - pointing down the street, "run the registration plate - I bet not one of them is from Essex. It's wrong."

A spokesperson for Essex Highways said:

“Both Essex Highways and the North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) are aware of the problems faced by residents in Takeley. 

"Essex County Councillor Robert Mitchell, Essex County Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Chairman of NEPP, is to convene a meeting of all local councilors to fully understand the issues and to evaluate any possible solutions. 

"It may be that one possible approach is to implement a Residents Parking Zone, which needs 75% or more of the residents in a road to agree.”

Man, 21, dies after being stabbed in chest in Sheffield

UK & World

UK heatwave: July day and night records set to be smashed as Saharan air plume sweeps Europe

UK & World

Air passengers could see carbon charge added automatically

UK & World

