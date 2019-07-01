Three questioned over Maldon murder

Three men are being questioned on suspicion of a murder in Maldon.

They were arrested after reports two men had been assaulted on Maldon High Street on Saturday night, in front of Iceland - at the junction of Market Hill.

One of the victims, a 27 year old, died on Sunday afternoon at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The other, a 26 year old man, was taken to hospital by land ambulance with a suspected broken jaw.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Daniel Stoten said: “Sadly, one of the victims has died as a result of his injuries and we are treating this as a murder investigation.

“The victim’s family have been with him at hospital and we are continuing to support them during this difficult time.

“Our investigation has been making progress and we have secured the arrest of three men.

“I continue to urge anyone who was in the vicinity of the High Street at around 8pm and 9pm - particularly close to the Iceland store – to get in contact us.

"If you drove along the High street, or up Market Hill between 8.30 and 9pm and have dash cam please make contact as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex Major Crime Team on 101 quoting crime references 42/102558/19 and 42/102562/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.