Thurrock gets tough on anti-social behaviour

Enforcement Officers in Thurrock now have greater powers to tackle anti-social behaviour after qualifying under a Home Office initiative.

The Environmental Enforcement Officers have all achieved accreditation under the Community Safety Accreditation Scheme which allows the Chief of Essex Police to designate extra powers to non-police officers working in a community safety role.

Those powers include being able to seize alcohol from people under the age of 18, issue fixed penalty notices to anyone causing harassment or distress and demand that those causing trouble give them their name and address.

The extra powers the officers have qualified for are not to be confused with the additional £1 million the council has approved to fund additional police officers working in Thurrock.

Leader of Thurrock Council, Cllr Rob Gledhill, said: "These officers have all qualified for extended powers which will make them even more effective in tackling anti-social behaviour on the borough's streets.

"This extra accreditation will help to have an impact in tackling anti-social behaviour, allowing our officers to take tougher action.

"This is part of the extra £670,000 which has been invested this year and last year to help tackle those who don't want to see Thurrock improve.

"We will continue to take as much action as we can to improve not only our high streets, but the borough as a whole and make clear that behaviour which was allowed to go unchallenged for far too long is brought to an end."