Two Arrested After Reports Of Stabbing In Grays
2 January 2019, 17:16
Two people are in custody following reports of a stabbing and robbery in Grays.
Three teenagers were approached by another group of teenagers in Jesmond Road at around 6.20pm yesterday (Jan 1st).
After a verbal exchange, the second group allegedly began to rob and assault two members of the first group. A membeer of the first group suffered a stab wound to the leg, which is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
An 18-year-old man from Tilbury was later arrested on Lodge Lane in Grays on suspicion of GBH and robbery.
In the early hours of this morning, January 2nd, a second 18-year-old from Grays was arrested on suspicion of the same offences.
Police believe this was a targeted attack and that all parties are known to each other.
Their enquiries are ongoing.