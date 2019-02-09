Workshops To Be Held To Discuss Army & Navy Flyover

We're going to be given the chance say what we think about plans for the future of the army and navy flyover in Chelmsford.

Workshops are being held this spring by the new taskforce team for businesses and people living nearby to go to and have their say.



The workshops will be aimed at getting a better understanding of the experience and ideas of a broad range of people in Chelmsford who rely on the Army and Navy junction and flyover every day, and will involve members of the community in shaping the future of the junction.



Subject to further progress and development of proposals, a full public consultation, open to all members of the public, will then be held.



Essex County Councillor Kevin Bentley, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Infrastructure said: "It is vitally important that the local community and businesses have their say about how the Army and Navy junction is improved to meet their needs. This is an opportunity for the people and the council to work together to shape and influence the next chapter of the Army and Navy roundabout.



"Getting business and community representatives talking to us about the potential future of the junction is vital in helping us develop options for the Army and Navy roundabout and flyover. We need to build on our vision for Chelmsford's future transport network and get everyone talking about how we can change this key gateway into the city for the better, giving people more sustainable options and making the road network more resilient."



The Taskforce also heard in more detail the likely timeline to deliver this major scheme, and the challenge to identify funding for a scheme of this scale. Whilst rapid progress is being made, the scale and detail of work required to develop feasible options and secure the appropriate funding means that any replacement for the existing junction and flyover is likely to a number of years to design, plan and then construct, recognising that more complex construction may take longer to deliver.