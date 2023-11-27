Bill Bailey announces Thoughtifier, a brand new live show for 2024

On Air Now
Bill Bailey is delighted to get back on the road with the announcement of an arena tour for February 2024.
With his trademark musical stylings and characteristic wit, Bill returns to the live stage in Thoughtifier!
Thoughtifier
noun
1. an intriguing device that can amplify the thoughts of a curious mind using music, channelled through a human instrument, known as Bill Bailey
2. (colloquial) a person resembling Bill Bailey
Kicking off in Ireland on 9 February 2024 the master comic, musical maestro and Strictly Come Dancing champion will be performing Thoughtifier to audiences in DUBLIN, BELFAST, DERBY, BIRMINGHAM, ABERDEEN, GLASGOW, NEWCASTLE, LEEDS, BOURNEMOUTH, BRIGHTON, PLYMOUTH, CARDIFF, SHEFFIELD, HULL, MANCHESTER, NOTTINGHAM and LIVERPOOL before wrapping in LONDON on 4 March 2024.
Full list of dates for February and March 2024:
Tickets available direct from venues and via TICKETMASTER.CO.UK
Full information and tickets also available at BILLBAILEY.CO.UK
Promoted by Kingdom of Winter