Bill Bailey announces Thoughtifier, a brand new live show for 2024

Bill Bailey heads on an Arena Tour for February and March 2024. Picture: AR:PR

Bill Bailey is delighted to get back on the road with the announcement of an arena tour for February 2024.

With his trademark musical stylings and characteristic wit, Bill returns to the live stage in Thoughtifier!

Thoughtifier

noun

1. an intriguing device that can amplify the thoughts of a curious mind using music, channelled through a human instrument, known as Bill Bailey

2. (colloquial) a person resembling Bill Bailey

Kicking off in Ireland on 9 February 2024 the master comic, musical maestro and Strictly Come Dancing champion will be performing Thoughtifier to audiences in DUBLIN, BELFAST, DERBY, BIRMINGHAM, ABERDEEN, GLASGOW, NEWCASTLE, LEEDS, BOURNEMOUTH, BRIGHTON, PLYMOUTH, CARDIFF, SHEFFIELD, HULL, MANCHESTER, NOTTINGHAM and LIVERPOOL before wrapping in LONDON on 4 March 2024.

His genius is to bring arena-sized crowds along… by the force of his quirky enthusiasm

and by neither pandering nor ever pretending to be anyone other than his

idiosyncratic, off-the-beaten-path self. - The Guardian

Full list of dates for February and March 2024:

Friday, 09 February : Dublin - 3 Arena

: Dublin - 3 Arena Saturday, 10 February : Belfast - SSE Arena

: Belfast - SSE Arena Monday, 12 February : Derby - Derby Arena

: Derby - Derby Arena Tuesday, 13 February : Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

: Birmingham - Resorts World Arena Thursday, 15 February : Aberdeen - P&J Arena

: Aberdeen - P&J Arena Friday, 16 February : Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

: Glasgow - SEC Armadillo Saturday, 17 February : Newcastle - Utilita Arena

: Newcastle - Utilita Arena Sunday, 18 February : Leeds - First Direct Arena

: Leeds - First Direct Arena Tuesday, 20 February : Bournemouth - BIC

: Bournemouth - BIC Wednesday, 21 February : Brighton - Brighton Centre

: Brighton - Brighton Centre Thursday, 22 February : Plymouth - Pavilions

: Plymouth - Pavilions Saturday, 24 February : Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

: Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena Tuesday, 27 February : Sheffield - Utilita Arena

: Sheffield - Utilita Arena Wednesday, 28 February : Hull - Connexin Live Arena

: Hull - Connexin Live Arena Thursday, 29 February : Manchester - AO Arena

: Manchester - AO Arena Friday, 01 March : Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

: Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena Saturday, 02 March : Liverpool - M & S Arena

: Liverpool - M & S Arena Monday, 04 March: London - O2 Arena

Tickets available direct from venues and via TICKETMASTER.CO.UK

Full information and tickets also available at BILLBAILEY.CO.UK