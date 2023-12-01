Busted to perform at Brighton Valley Series in May 2024

1 December 2023, 06:00

Tickets are available now to see Busted live
Tickets are available now to see Busted live. Picture: Sound Crash / Live Nation

Brighton Valley Series announce that, off the back of a successful 20th anniversary arena tour, the one and only Busted will be rocking East Brighton Park as part of their 2024 Summer Series.

It’s been twenty years since Busted bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single ‘What I Go To School For’. It kickstarted a succession of hits for the trio, including the #1 smashes ‘Crashed The Wedding’, ‘Who’s David’, ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’, ‘You Said No’ and the Top 3 singles ‘Year 3000’, ‘Air Hostess’ and ‘Sleeping WIth The Light On’.

The band will be taking to the seafront stage for a one-day outdoor spectacular.

Tickets are on sale now via www.brighton-valley-series.co.uk

Busted play Battle of the Boyband

Busted’s many successes spread far beyond the singles charts. Three of their four studio albums also peaked at #2, with 4.5 million sales leading to eight Platinum certifications as well as a total of 25 weeks in the Top 10 and two 5x Platinum selling albums. They have won two BRIT Awards - Best Pop Act and Best British Breakthrough - while multiple sold-out arena tours have seen them sell more than 2 million tickets.

Busted’s 2023 20th anniversary tour followed Charlie Simpson’s recent triumph as the winner of 2023’s ’The Masked Singer’, adding to his other projects which have included four solo albums and four albums with the rock band Fightstar. James Bourne is a renowned songwriter, with credits including McFly, The Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds of Summer and The Vamps, as well as his band Son of Dork and two recent solo albums ‘Safe Journey Home’ (2020) and ‘Sugar Beach’ (2022). After releasing his debut solo album, Matt Willis famously won ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ leading to a successful television career as well as acting roles which have included the recent West End hit ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’.

