Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2022: Buy tickets to see band perform their new album and hits

Coldplay are heading out on tour - make sure you don't miss out!

Fans can see Coldplay perform their new album Music Of The Spheres, and some of their biggest hits, when they head out on a huge tour in 2022.

Coldplay have announced a HUGE stadium tour for 2022.

The band, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, will perform four massive UK gigs in London and Glasgow next August.

As well as performing tracks from their new album, The Music Of The Spheres, they'll also be playing some of their incredible hits, like Fix You, Yellow and other big singalong anthems.

The band said in a statement: "Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together."

And the band hope to be doing more than making amazing moments while on tour, they want to pave the way for a new, more sustainable way of touring, and have spent years working with experts to make their time on the road as eco-friendly as possible.

They added: "At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

"We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.If you'd like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

Coldplay Music Of The Spheres UK tour dates 2022

Coldplay have announced some huge stadium shows in Glasgow and London.

August 12 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

August 13 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

August 16 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: London Grammar)

August 23 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

The band have teased that more dates might be announced soon...

How to buy tickets for Coldplay's 2022 tour

Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday October 22 at 10am

They will be available to buy from ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com

UK fans ordering Music Of The Spheres from the Official Coldplay UK Store at (including all those who have already done so) will get first access to tickets for the London and Glasgow shows.