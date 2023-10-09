Disney’s Aladdin heading on first ever UK and Ireland tour from October 2023

9 October 2023, 06:00

West End musical Aladdin will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time from October 2023
West End musical Aladdin will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time from October 2023. Picture: Deen van Meer, Disney

Based on the hit 1992 animated film with new songs by Tony®, Olivier®, Grammy®, Emmy® and eight-time academy award® winner Alan Menken.

Critically acclaimed Broadway and West End musical Aladdin will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time from October 2023.

Experience the timeless story of Disney’s Aladdin, a thrilling production filled with unforgettable magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle!

The UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin will star Yeukayi Ushe (Disney’s The Lion King, A Strange Loop, Kinky Boots and Motown The Musical) as Genie and introduce Gavin Adams as Aladdin. A recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, Gavin will be making his professional debut in the title role. Also a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, Desmonda Cathabel (Miss Saigon, From Here to Eternity) will play Jasmine when the show opens in Edinburgh, with casting for the role in future venues to be announced in due course.

See the tour dates and buy your tickets below:

Tour Dates

24 October – 18 November 2023

Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh

Buy Tickets

7 December 2023 – 14 January 2024

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Buy Tickets

17 January – 11 February 2024

Theatre Royal Plymouth, Plymouth

Buy Tickets

15 February – 10 March 2024

Sunderland Empire, Sunderland

Buy Tickets

20 March - 14 April 2024

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin

Tickets On Sale 13th October 2023

24 April – 19 May 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes

Buy Tickets

22 May - 7 July 2024

Palace Theatre Manchester, Manchester

Sign Up For Pre Sale Tickets

10 July - 11 August 2024

Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol

Sign Up For Pre Sale Tickets

14 August - 1 September 2024

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Sign Up For Pre Sale Tickets

5 September - 29 September 2024

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Sign Up For Pre Sale Tickets

9 October - 3 November 2024

Birmingham Hippodrome, Birmingham

Sign Up For Pre Sale Tickets

6 November - 30 November 2024

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Sign Up For Pre Sale Tickets

11 December 2024 - 5 January 2025

Liverpool Empire, Liverpool

Sign Up For Pre Sale Tickets

Don’t miss this extraordinary theatrical event already seen by over 14 million people worldwide, where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

