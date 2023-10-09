Disney’s Aladdin heading on first ever UK and Ireland tour from October 2023

On Air Now
Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden 6:30am - 10am
9 October 2023, 06:00
Based on the hit 1992 animated film with new songs by Tony®, Olivier®, Grammy®, Emmy® and eight-time academy award® winner Alan Menken.
Critically acclaimed Broadway and West End musical Aladdin will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time from October 2023.
Experience the timeless story of Disney’s Aladdin, a thrilling production filled with unforgettable magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle!
The UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin will star Yeukayi Ushe (Disney’s The Lion King, A Strange Loop, Kinky Boots and Motown The Musical) as Genie and introduce Gavin Adams as Aladdin. A recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, Gavin will be making his professional debut in the title role. Also a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, Desmonda Cathabel (Miss Saigon, From Here to Eternity) will play Jasmine when the show opens in Edinburgh, with casting for the role in future venues to be announced in due course.
See the tour dates and buy your tickets below:
24 October – 18 November 2023
Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh
7 December 2023 – 14 January 2024
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
17 January – 11 February 2024
Theatre Royal Plymouth, Plymouth
15 February – 10 March 2024
Sunderland Empire, Sunderland
20 March - 14 April 2024
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin
Tickets On Sale 13th October 2023
24 April – 19 May 2024
Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes
22 May - 7 July 2024
Palace Theatre Manchester, Manchester
10 July - 11 August 2024
Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol
14 August - 1 September 2024
The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
5 September - 29 September 2024
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
9 October - 3 November 2024
Birmingham Hippodrome, Birmingham
6 November - 30 November 2024
Theatre Royal, Glasgow
11 December 2024 - 5 January 2025
Liverpool Empire, Liverpool
Don’t miss this extraordinary theatrical event already seen by over 14 million people worldwide, where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.